Laser show to light up the monument Saturday

Hundreds of lasers will highlight the Scotts Bluff National Monument like it has never been seen before with the Ignite Giving Laser Light Show Saturday.

The show will highlight the WyoBraska Giving campaign, which is a 24-hour giving campaign, organized by the Oregon Trail Community Foundation and sponsored by the Holliday Family of Companies, that will be held on May 4.

The Ignite Giving show is the kickoff for the campaign, which hopes to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for nearly 100 western Nebraska nonprofits that benefit the community. The Ignite Giving show has been months of planning for organizer Becky Horne, who unfortunately found herself undergoing emergency surgery this week after a fall and suffering serious injury to her leg.

Asked if she was excited or nervous, she said, “I am a little bit of both. I was not anticipating having to go to the event in a wheelchair, but so many people are stepping up to help.”