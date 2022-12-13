Law enforcement agencies report few accidents, offer blizzard advice

Roads across the Panhandle became treacherous during the onset of blizzard conditions Monday night and all-day Tuesday.

Every major road throughout the Panhandle region was closed to all but emergency vehicles by Tuesday morning, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Conditions led to a few motor vehicle accidents.

Law enforcement agencies said calls for motor vehicle crashes caused by winter weather have thankfully been few, most likely because the public took seriously the warnings of hazardous road conditions.

“We’ve only had two crashes so far this morning,” Gering Police Capt. Jason Rogers said Tuesday afternoon. “Neither of those were injury accidents.”

Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Art Frerichs said only five minor collisions had been reported as of press time, one with minor injuries and the rest with no injuries reported. He said most of the patrol’s weather-related calls were from motorists who slid on ice or became trapped on closed roads.

“We’ve had 10 to 12 slide-offs and a few vehicles that were stranded out on the interstate due to some closures that we got moved,” Frerichs said.

Frerichs urged the public to take notices of closed roads seriously.

“We’re recommending that people stay off the roads,” he said. “Do not go around the barricades for the closed roads. If you go down a closed road, depending on the weather and what’s happening, we may not be able to get to you.”

Rogers echoed that advice.

“Stay home if at all possible unless it’s an emergency,” he said. “Conditions are deteriorating so quickly that it’s getting very dangerous to drive.”

Rogers explained what precautions should be taken if an emergency arises and someone is forced to travel by car.

“Be extra cautious, give yourself extra time, and make sure you have supplies with you,” he said. “Blankets, flashlight, water, something to eat that’s non-perishable. But really, we recommend that everyone stay home if at all possible.”

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman offered additional advice on what to do if the public ends up stranded in a vehicle.

“If you get caught out there and there’s a way you can find shelter, then find shelter,” he said. “You’re generally better off staying in your car. Start the car, crack the windows, and every now and then check your exhaust.”

Snow piling up against a car’s tailpipe can lead to carbon monoxide entering the vehicle, the sheriff said. He also said that stranded motorists can melt snow for drinking water but reiterated that the best way to avoid such a dangerous situation is to stay home.

There is currently no estimate on when the closed roads will reopen, since road conditions are constantly changing due to snow, ice, and wind.

