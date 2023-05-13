Local law enforcement have planned activities that will take place during National Police Week, observed May 14-May 20 throughout the nation.

The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will be held Monday, May 15. Participants will gather in the parking lot of the Scotts Bluff National Monument, beginning at 4:30 p.m., with the Torch Run starting at 5:30 p.m. Cost for registration is $25 and includes a T-shirt. Registration will take place on site.

Runners will travel along historic Old Oregon Trail Road into Gering. The Torch Run will conclude at Legion Park in Gering with a light meal to follow. Participants can run, walk, ride a bicycle and enjoy the sights along the way. You can choose how much of the route you want to do, according to a press release from Gering Police Capt. Jason Rogers.

The Torch Run is open to anyone who would like to participate and show your support for Special Olympics. Scottsbluff Public Schools will have participants in the Torch Run from their special education program, as well as the Reconnect Program.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics began in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas under the direction of Chief Richard LeMunyon. From that point, the Torch Run movement has grown into the single largest public awareness and fundraising group for Special Olympics International. The goal of the Torch Run and all the events that fall under the umbrella of the LETR is to raise public awareness about Special Olympics and to bring about acceptance and inclusion for Special Olympics athletes.

If anyone has questions about the Torch Run or if you would like to donate financially, contact Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, 436-6667, Rogers, 436-5089.

Also this week, the Scottsbluff Police Department has planned a Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony, which has become an annual event, and will be held at 11 a.m. at the Scottsbluff Public Safety building located on Avenue B. Ceremonies are held on the lawn area.

Capt. Lance Kite told the Star-Herald that this year's service will include a presentation from Capt. Brian Wasson on Albert W. Peterson of the Scottsbluff Police Department, who was shot in the line of duty by a suspected bootlegger on April 25, 1923. In 2007, the Scottsbluff Police Department honored Peterson by establishing a marker at the police department and ensuring that he was listed on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C.

Peterson and a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office Deputy were ambushed as they attempted to arrest a man on charges of bootlegging in Mitchell. The deputy survived his injuries. A week later, the suspect, Frank Allen, also known as Harold Randall, killed Keith County Sheriff George Heiser and he was apprehended in Ogallala.

Kite said that family members of Peterson's family have been invited to attend the ceremonies.

Traditionally, the ceremony also includes the reading of names of other area officers who have been killed in the line of duty, as well as presentations from area honor guards coordinated by area law enforcement agencies. Kite said that details were still being finalized, but agencies such as the Nebraska State Patrol, Gering Police Department and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office are expected to join in the ceremonies.

The public is invited to attend the ceremonies.

National Police Week began in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Since then, commemorations and other events to highlight law enforcement are held in communities throughout the nation.