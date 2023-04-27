The Sidney Police Department and Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a threat involving a Sidney High School student.

According to witnesses, the student advised others not to attend school the next day because he was going to shoot it up. School officials contacted law enforcement and placed the school building in a hold.

Law enforcement went to the school, but the student had left. He was located at his residence and taken into custody. The school hold was then lifted. School officials and law enforcement said the threat is no longer active.