Local law enforcement and community members took a trip Monday evening down the Old Oregon Trail in support of Special Olympics.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics began in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas, under the direction of Police Chief Richard LeMunyon, and since grown into the single largest public awareness and fundraising group for Special Olympics International. According to Gering Police Department Capt. Jason Rogers, law enforcement agencies in Scotts Bluff County have been hosting a Torch Run for several decades.

“We’ve been hosting this run for what feels like forever out here,” Rogers said. “It’s one of the events that we do throughout the year to help support our Special Olympics athletes. We love them to death, they’re great people, and we want to show them that law enforcement is behind them and we support what they do.”

Rogers said law enforcement agencies have developed a close relationship with the Special Olympics over the years through events like the Torch Run and Polar Plunge. The partnership doesn’t just help raise money; it also helps advocate for the athletes and make them feel welcome in their communities.

“It’s to bring about acceptance and inclusion for our athletes,” he said. “Obviously it’s a fundraising event and we’re trying to bring about awareness for Special Olympics, but the marriage between Special Olympics and enforcement runs deep. It’s something that we take pride in.”

The true strength of the partnership is best illustrated in the personal connections made along the way. Rogers said the relationships formed between law enforcement officers and athletes are genuine and long-lasting.

“It brings all of the agencies together for a common cause, and it starts to establish relationships between the officers and the Special Olympics athletes,” said Rogers. “We see athletes all over the place in the community, and they want to come up and give us a hug. That’s really what it’s about.”

Monday’s run saw law enforcement officials, Special Olympics athletes and community members travel by foot, bicycle and scooter from the foot of Scotts Bluff National Monument all the way to Legion Park in Gering.

Anyone who missed the Torch Run but is interested in making a donation can contact Sheriff Mark Overman at the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office or Rogers at the Gering Police Department.