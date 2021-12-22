Lead poisoning, 100% preventable, continues to be health hazard

SCOTTSBLUFF - Childhood lead poisoning is 100% preventable but exposure to lead continues to be a public health hazard. The key is to prevent the children from coming into contact with lead. There is no safe level of lead for children.

Lead can be found inside and outside the home, including in the water that travels through lead pipes or in the soil around the house. However, the most common source of exposure is from lead-based paint, which was used in many homes built before 1978. Adults and children can get lead into their bodies by breathing in the lead dust (especially during activities such as renovations, repairs or painting) or by swallowing lead dust that settles in food, food preparation surfaces, floors, window sills, and other places, or eating paint chips or soil that contain lead. Children can also become exposed to lead dust from adults’ jobs or hobbies, and from some metal toys or toys painted with lead-based paint.

The only way to know if your child has lead poisoning is to get them tested for lead. Contact your doctor to schedule an appointment. If you find your child has a high lead level, there are some steps you can take to help:

1. Make a plan with your doctor to find the best treatment for your child.