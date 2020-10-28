Leaders address successes, challenges in annual State of the Valley

The year 2020 was a challenge.
That was a unifying theme among four presentations at the 2020 State of the Valley, an event hosted by the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce.
Despite the challenges, leaders from Gering, Terrytown, Scottsbluff, and Scotts Bluff County said they were able to accomplish several priorities over the last 12 months. From joining land banks to CARES money to city manager searches, politicians made their case that the valley is moving smoothly in 2020, despite the health emergency.
City of Scottsbluff
“We have been busy, we have been on the go,” Scottsbluff Mayor Raymond Gonzales said.
Gonzalaz highlighted the partnerships that Scottsbluff made, including with Gering and Western Nebraska Community College, before discussing the city’s budget.
“You can sleep comfortably at night, our cash reserves are really healthy — we’re in good financial shape,” Gonzalez said.
Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn took over shortly after and held the microphone for much of the presentation.
One place Kuckkahn highlighted was the East Overland Facade Project. The City of Scottsbluff had about $60,000 for facade improvements on East Overland Drive that had to be used to improve the front-facing appearance of East Overland properties.
Kuckkahn said that the project was expanding in the new budget year, adding $250,000.
“We’ve expanded beyond East Overland to the entire community,” Kuckkahn said.
Looking ahead, Kuckkahn pointed to several projects including water tower rehabilitation, Avenue B mill overlay, vehicle replacement, playground equipment replacement, a pedestrian bridge over Highway 26, and workforce training.
Terrytown
Terrytown’s City Clerk Jeni Mattern spoke in place of Mayor Chris Perales.
“Mayor Chris Perales would like to send his apologies for not being able to be here today,” Mattern said. “His full-time job tends to get in the way of some of these daytime activities.”
She told the gathered crowd that Terrytown’s business was able to continue pretty much as normal. Utilities and code enforcement were able to operate almost as normal with a few modifications, Mattern said.
While the doors to the city building were locked during the shutdown, Mattern said she was able to work in the office.
“We only had one slight delay,” Mattern said, referring to a delay in water meter installation.
Mattern said the delay stemmed from a construction contractor, Hennings Construction, having to quarantine for two weeks due to positive tests or direct contact.
Mattern also highlighted Terrytown’s chip seal work to repair roads. Chip seal is the application of hot oil sprayed on the street followed with a layer of crushed aggregate then rolled into place.
But the Terrytown water project loomed large in the presentation.
The project became necessary after one of Terrytown’s two water wells had to be shut off due to higher arsenic levels than allowed by federal regulations. Mattern said there were about 20 meters that still needed to be installed.
Mattern said Terrytown was also focused on city cleanup efforts and holding “the residents accountable for their properties” as she put it. She also said Terrytown was working with Scottsbluff Police Department to try and keep crime levels steady.
Looking ahead, Mattern said that Terrytown would focus on community building. That included the introduction of food trucks down, possibly down at Terry’s Lake, according to Mattern. She also said Terrytown would also like to be a part of the Scottsbluff and Gering farmer’s market.
Gering
“For a politician, this is as close to preaching to the choir as it can get,” Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman said after thanking everyone for coming to the event.
Kaufman began with his belief the culture within the Gering administration had changed for the better.
“We have a great team here in Gering,” Kaufman said.
Otherwise, Kaufman spent the bulk of his presentation highlighting the city’s goals and incentives. Those included regional partnerships, affordable workforce housing, fiscal health, public safety, economic development, workforce development, infrastructure, recreation, tourism and education.
“How we prioritize these initiatives really kind of depends on the funding mechanisms that we have as a community available to us,” Kaufman said.
The first partnership Kaufman addressed was the landfill.
“We’ve talked about it for a decade, we’re probably going to talk about it for another six to eight years until that thing is complete,” he said.
Kaufman said the landfill was a great solution to waste management for the community.
In September, the Star-Herald reported the city had been cited over dust leaving the landfill. The violations stemmed from an onsite visit to the site on Dec. 28, according to a letter from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality sent to Gering City Administrator Lane Danielzuk.
Another partnership Kaufman highlighted was the city’s entry into a land bank.
Kaufman thanked State Sen. John Stinner for helping push the legislation through the Unicameral in the most recent session.
A land bank lets cities like Gering take over vacant, abandoned, and tax-delinquent properties and find other uses for them.
“We’re not looking to be developers in this,” Kaufman said, adding that it will address workforce housing.
Kaufman also discussed the impact of COVID-19 and the fiscal stimulus the city received. Kaufman said that a conservative estimate of the impact of COVID-19 on the city was about $390,000.
“That’s really scratching the surface,” Kaufman said.
Going forward, Kaufman said the next big change coming to Gering was infrastructure work. He said that a lot of funding from federal sources has dried up, making infrastructure reform a challenge.
One of those infrastructure projects would be the Quad Field. The field is currently amid reconstruction and Kaufman said that he imagines state tournaments being held in the remodeled fields. Gering hosted two state sports tournaments in 2020 in other locations around the city.
“With all that, we still managed to have some highlights,” Kaufman said. “It’s been a good year.”
Scotts Bluff County
Commission chair Ken Meyer started the county’s presentation by highlighting three events: Old West Balloon Fest, the Street Outlaws filming, and the Girls Class B State Golf tournament.
He said he didn’t know how much the Street Outlaws filming had brought in, but he estimated it was in the millions.
“I can tell that — as far as the country’s concerned — things are looking good,” Meyer said.
Meyer said that the budget’s slight increase was notable, but focused his presentation on the particular expenses. While public safety (police and the detention center) drew a large percentage of the county’s budget, Meyer said the $7.3 million given to road maintenance should be doubled.
“That poor department gets cut on a yearly basis,” Meyer said.
Looking ahead, Meyer said the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center was working toward a better work environment, something he attributed to Sheriff Mark Overman. He said the money from the federal government — stemming from agreements to house federal prisoners — also helped the situation.
“Morale has improved, not so much with the inmates,” Meyer said.
He also gave a lengthy anecdote about the ALLO franchise agreement problem.
For a decade, ALLO sent checks totaling $413,493 over the last decade to the county, with the assumption that the county would distribute them to Gering, Scottsbluff, and Terrytown. But that never happened.
ALLO should have paid $318,087 to the City of Scottsbluff, $95,338 to the City of Gering, $66 to the City of Terrytown, and $3,604 to Scotts Bluff County.
The three cities, the county, and the communication company reached an agreement this year.
According to the settlement agreement, the county will pay $77,685 annually for five years and ALLO will pay $25,000 toward the settlement of the fees. ALLO is also charged with disbursing the payments to Gering and Scottsbluff. The first payment is expected to come in November and then will be paid each of the next four years. The Gering City Council is expected to address the settlement at its Nov. 12 meeting.
