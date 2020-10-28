Leaders address successes, challenges

Mattern also highlighted Terrytown’s chip seal work to repair roads. Chip seal is the application of hot oil sprayed on the street followed with a layer of crushed aggregate then rolled into place.

But the Terrytown water project loomed large in the presentation.

The project became necessary after one of Terrytown’s two water wells had to be shut off due to higher arsenic levels than allowed by federal regulations. Mattern said there were about 20 meters that still needed to be installed.

Mattern said Terrytown was also focused on city cleanup efforts and holding “the residents accountable for their properties” as she put it. She also said Terrytown was working with Scottsbluff Police Department to try and keep crime levels steady.

Looking ahead, Mattern said that Terrytown would focus on community building. That included the introduction of food trucks down, possibly down at Terry’s Lake, according to Mattern. She also said Terrytown would also like to be a part of the Scottsbluff and Gering farmer’s market.

Gering

“For a politician, this is as close to preaching to the choir as it can get,” Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman said after thanking everyone for coming to the event.