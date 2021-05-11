Leaders say COVID-19 vaccination is good for the community

Forney is old enough that he said he can remember the polio shot being new.

“Now, everybody gets vaccinated with (the polio vaccine),” he said, sharing a story about a man he knew who had suffered debilitating effects of polio because he had not gotten the vaccine. Like with the COVID-19 vaccine, he said, there was an initial reticence to get the polio vaccine, but the longterm effects of the polio disease were avoidable by becoming vaccinated.

For people, young and old, the longterm effects of COVID-19 are also avoidable by becoming vaccinated.

“In my own contact with patience, and just talking to people who have had COVID, they have the brain fog, they say their legs are still aching. It isn’t that, you know, that if you get this that you necessarily have the same capabilities that you had before, I’m hopeful that things will continue to improve, but COVID can involve the brain, the kidneys, the lungs, many different body organs.”

That is why he said he encourages people to consider getting vaccinated.

At Platte Valley Companies, incentives and encouragement have contributed to at least 50% of the company’s more than 300 employees being vaccinated, CEO and President Kosman said. Platte Valley Companies has locations in Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming.