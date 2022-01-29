Leadership Nebraska accepting applications

LINCOLN – Applications are now being accepted for the NE Chamber’s Leadership Nebraska – the statewide leadership program that prepares Nebraskans who want to play a key role in helping their community and state thrive.

Applications must be received in the NE Chamber office on or before April 15, 2022. Applications can be completed online and submitted, e-mailed or mailed.

Leadership Nebraska is beginning its fourteenth year of developing informed leaders who wish to gain more in-depth knowledge about Nebraska issues, define the problems, develop solutions and achieve positions of higher responsibility. Those who participate in this unique leadership program are selected from different regions of the state. They possess varied backgrounds and diverse talents. Participants should have demonstrated community and professional leadership experiences and should have an abiding interest in Nebraska and its future.

The year-long program consists of six sessions, each of which lasts two and a half days. The sessions cover a broad range of key Nebraska issues – such as economic development, health care, education, agriculture, government and policy.