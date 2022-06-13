Learn about geocaching at Gering library

Join the world’s largest treasure hunt. Brian Larson will be at the Gering Library June 15 at 5:30 p.m. to explain the basics of geocaching and share some of his experiences hunting for geocaches. Geocaching became possible in the early 2000s with the popular use of GPS.
Class participants will get the opportunity to see if we can use our new knowledge to locate some geocaches near the library.
Wear comfortable shoes.
For more information, contact the Gering Public Library at (308) 436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org.