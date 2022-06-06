Learn about pollinators, wildflowers at Plants in the Plaza event in Gering June 10

Pollinators play a vital role in pollinating flowers, fruits, vegetables and grains found in gardens and agricultural fields across the Panhandle. In celebration of Nebraska Wildflower Week, observed during the first full week of June annually, the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum took orders for regionally native plants that will be delivered to Gering during the Plants in the Plaza event on June 10.

Chrissy Land, a western community forester with the Nebraska Forest Service, said the Plants in the Plaza event, to be held from 4 to 7 p.m., will connect the public with industry experts and resources to promote pollination.

“It is all going to be focused on organizations and businesses that promote pollinators and wildflowers,” she said.

The arboretum is located on the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s east campus and is known for having native plants for sale, Land said. The non-profit is focused on planting Nebraska for healthy people, vibrant communities and a resilient environment.

The event takes place in the Gering Civic Plaza, which was intentionally designed for the education of the public to show people what plants they can plant around the residence.

Several vendors will be in the plaza selling products related to pollinators and plants. The public is invited to spend the evening at the plaza for a picnic and learn more about pollinators and wildflowers.

“The more natives you have, which is their favorite, the more energy they’re going to get as they go back to their hives,” said Jenifer Berge-Sauter, special projects coordinator and greenhouse manager for the Natural Resources District. “In turn, it’s going to help the gardens in your own yard.”

Berge Sauter hopes to set up a face painting booth, weather permitting. There will also be various pieces of artwork on display.

Nebraska Game and Parks, North Platte NRD and Wildcat Hills representatives will be present at the event.

“Our main goal is education about pollinators and wildflowers,” Land said. “We are hoping to have quite a few different specialists who are going to be on site during the event that can answer questions about how to plant the garden for pollinators and how to incorporate Nebraska wildflowers and native plants.”

Land also wants people to learn about the variety of pollinators from honey bees, butterflies and moths. The pollinators are predators to some of the pests farmers do not want on their crops, so they benefit the ecosystem in more than one way, Land said.

“It’s just really a social event and an opportunity to talk to specialists who can answer questions,” she said.

Berge-Sauter said, “This event is for all ages,” Berge-Sauter said. “It’s a great event for the whole family to enjoy and learn about pollinators and plants from people who work in these careers.”

The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum took orders for regionally native plants at arboretumplants.org through Sunday, June 5. Those plants can be picked up at the Gering Civic Plaza during the Plants in the Plaza event between 5-7 p.m. on June 10.

Following the Plants in the Plaza at the Gering Civic Plaza, the public is encouraged to attend a Wildflower Outing at Wildcat Hills Nature Center, located at 210615 Highway 71 in Gering. The outing starts at 7 p.m.

Coming up on June 20, the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library and the Midwest Theater are hosting a showing of “My Garden of a Thousand Bees” at the Midwest Theater.

Also, people can learn tips from local experts on how to attract pollinators and where to find helpful resources. At 6:45 p.m. Bug Bingo/Downtown Garden Tours precede the showing, which is sponsored by Jane’s Greenhouse.

The Scottsbluff events, as well as other pollinator events, have been coordinated through partnerships of Nebraska Public Media, North Platte NRD Greener Gardens Greenhouse, Master Gardener program at the UNL Panhandle Extension, Nebraska Game & Parks, City of Scottsbluff, Midwest Theater, and Jane’s Greenhouse.

