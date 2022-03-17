 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Learn about spring festivals in India from students visiting Scottsbluff

A group of college students visiting Scottsbluff from India will talk about popular spring festivals in India on March 24, in a presentation that is open to the public.

The presentation will take place from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the library of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Ave. I.

Groups of college students from two universities in India, Assam Agricultural University and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, are based at the Panhandle Center this spring to learn more about American agriculture, from crop and livestock production to the role of research and extension activities of land-grant universities; and including processing and marketing; government regulation; and rural life. The students are arriving in several different groups and each group is spending about two months in Scottsbluff. About 40 college students from India will study in Scottsbluff altogether in 2022. The first group of four students arrived at the beginning of February, followed by two more groups of six and four in March. The last group will leave around mid-year.

On March 24, a total of 14 current students will talk about some of their culture and traditions. Mid-April is the Indian New Year festival time. Different states of India celebrate the New Year differently. For example, Bohag Bihu is the biggest social festival in the state of Assam, where ten of the current students are from. Pana Sankranti is celebrated in the state of Odisha, home to the four current students.

