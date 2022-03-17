Learn about spring festivals in India from students visiting Scottsbluff

Groups of college students from two universities in India, Assam Agricultural University and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, are based at the Panhandle Center this spring to learn more about American agriculture, from crop and livestock production to the role of research and extension activities of land-grant universities; and including processing and marketing; government regulation; and rural life. The students are arriving in several different groups and each group is spending about two months in Scottsbluff. About 40 college students from India will study in Scottsbluff altogether in 2022. The first group of four students arrived at the beginning of February, followed by two more groups of six and four in March. The last group will leave around mid-year.