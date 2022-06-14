 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Learning to save lives: Scottsbluff elementary students learn CPR

Fourth grader Jeffrey McMurtry practices CPR during a class at Scottsbluff High School on Monday, June 13.

Scottsbluff Public Schools elementary students learned how to save lives at a CPR class at Scottsbluff High School on Monday, June 13.

Scottsbluff High School health sciences teacher Mary Sanchez taught the fourth-graders the proper CPR procedure from assessing safety to giving chest compressions during the class.

Sanchez said it is important to teach children CPR at a young age.

“I think that anybody's capable of saving a life and learning the hands-only CPR … is an amazing way to start,” she said.

Kris Stroh asks his CPR dummy if its OK during a CPR class at Scottsbluff High School on Monday, June 13.

She said you never know when the skills taught in the class might be helpful.

“I think kids are left alone a lot. So, if there was ever an emergency, they'd be able to actually do something and not be so scared. I think what stops people from helping people is being scared, so learning that at a young age they'll feel more comfortable if there was ever an emergency,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said the class is a part of a nationwide initiative.

Nayali Bordeaux practices CPR on a baby CPR dummy during a class at Scottsbluff High School on Monday, June 13.

“This is the first time I’ve ever (taught elementary-aged students),” she said. “The program that (the Red Cross has) now, they want as many people as possible to be competent with the hands-only CPR. This is like a nationwide thing.”

The class is part of the Scottsbluff Public Schools’ After School program. The summer enrichment program is funded by a grant to support summer and after school programs.

Fourth grader Jeffrey McMurtry practices CPR during a class at Scottsbluff High School on Monday, June 13.

Summer school students in kindergarten through fifth grade are able to participate in various art, science, career exploration, community service and physical education activities as part of the program.

According to a press release, community organizations partnered with the After School program to provide programming including makerspace activities, nature club, aviation, teambuilding lessons and weekly trips around the community including Riverside Discovery Center and Wildcat Hills Nature Center.

Scottsbluff High School health sciences teacher Mary Sanchez demonstrates proper chest compression technique during a CPR class at Scottsbluff High School on Monday, June 13.
Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

