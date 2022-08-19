 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Legacy hosts Humanities Nebraska speaker

The Legacy of the Plains Museum will also be hosting their monthly Speaker Series program. The event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.

Every month, the Museum hosts a speaker or panel to discuss the rich and vibrant history of the region and the state.

This month, Dr. Don Gentry and Marilyn Rahmig will be discussing the history of Empire, Wyoming. Located near the Wyoming/Nebraska border, Empire was settled by a group of former slaves. They will discuss the history, the people and the fate of Empire. A questions and discussion period will follow the presentation. 

Funding for the speaker was provided by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities “A More Perfect Union Initiative, Advancing Civic Education and Commemorating the Nation’s 250th Anniversary. The event is free to the public.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum 308-436-1989.

