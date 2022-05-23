Legacy hosts Humanities Nebraska speaker

The Legacy of the Plains Museum will be hosting its monthly Speaker Series program. The event will be held Tuesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. Every month, the museum will host a speaker or panel to discuss the rich and vibrant history of the region and the state.

This month, Nancy Gillis will be discussing the impact of the Homestead Act on the Native American tribes. She is the former executive director of the John Neihardt State Historic Site and continues to present to schools about a variety of topics such as Neihardt related topics and Native American history. A questions and discussion period will follow the presentation.

Funding for the speaker was provided by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities “A More Perfect Union Initiative, Advancing Civic Education and Commemorating the Nation’s 250th Anniversary.” The event is free to the public.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989.

