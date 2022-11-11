Legacy hosts November Speaker Series

The Legacy of the Plains Museum will host their monthly Speaker Series program. The event will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Every month, the museum hosts a speaker or panel to discuss the rich and vibrant history of the region and the state.

This month, Scott Gambino, assistant director of the Legacy of the Plains Museum will be discussing the history of the 90th Missile Wing. They operate the Minuteman III missiles out of F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, with a focus on the 400th Missile Squadron. The 400th Missile Squadron was the most powerful squadron in United States history.

A question and discussion period will follow the presentation and is free to the public.

The museum's 2022 Speaker Series will conclude on Tuesday, Dec. 6 with Lisa Betz-Marquez, who will be talking about the Gering Family history in the valley. Her presentation will start at 5 p.m.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum 308-436-1989.