Legacy Hosts Puzzles of the Past Friday

GERING — The Legacy of the Plains Museum will also be hosting its monthly Puzzles of the Past program. The event will be held Friday, May 13, at 9 a.m. Discussions will continue to focus on the history, buildings, and stories of the town of Morrill.

Puzzles of the Past provides attendees an opportunity to learn a little bit about the towns in the area and to discuss, tell stories and socialize. Towns that have been featured in the past are Lyman, Henry, Melbeta, MeGrew, Minatare, Haig, and others. There is no cost to attend.

May will be the last month featuring Morrill, and the group will be discussing Mitchell when Puzzles of the Past resumes in September.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum, 308-436-1989.

