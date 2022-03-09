 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Legacy hosts Puzzles of the Past

GERING – The Legacy of the Plains Museum will also be hosting their monthly Puzzles of the Past program. The event will be held this Friday, March 11 at 9 a.m. Discussions will continue the focus on the history, buildings and stories of town of Morrill.

Puzzles of the Past provides attendees an opportunity to learn a little bit about the towns in our area and to discuss, tell stories and socialize. Towns that have been featured in the past are Lyman, Henry, Melbeta, MeGrew, Minatare, Haig and others. There is no cost to attend.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum 308-436-1989.

