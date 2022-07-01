Legacy of fine arts continues at Oregon Trail Days

For nearly 40 years, the works of artists from throughout the region have been highlighted during Oregon Trail Days festivities. This year, 19 artists will showcase their works during the Vera Dulaney Memorial Art Show & Sale.

Crystal Sandberg now heads the show that Vera Dulaney headed for more than three decades prior to her passing in 2019.

"I am a newcomer to the group," Sandberg said, saying she learned about organizing the show from Dulaney, working alongside her. She admits she even makes decisions based on what she believes Dulaney would have done. "It was a great honor to get to spend some time with her. She was incredibly knowledgeable about art."

The art show is a juried show, meaning that artists are invited to submit for consideration. Artists that are contacted are past entrants, artists who have shown at the West Nebraska Arts Center or those that organizers have heard about through word of mouth. The artists submit their works for consideration to a committee who decides if they will be a good fit for the show.

"Historically, it is a western-themed art show," Sandberg said. "In fact, 1983 was the first year and it was called a western wildlife show.

Art is not strictly western, but is a large percentage of the show and art that is not still generally fits the theme. Art in a large variety of mediums, from glass to watercolors, will be on display. The majority of items shown by artists has to be original artwork, not prints or other reproductions.

All of the art pieces are for sale. With artists from Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming and even Arizona joining local artists, the art show offers people a chance to support artists from throughout the region.

"We are very appreciative of the artists who come in," Sandberg said, noting that there are other art shows in the region during the same week.

The art show begins on Thursday, with art on display from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center. On Friday, July 8, the show runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, the show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

