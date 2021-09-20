Legacy of the Plains begins podcast to tell, preserve history

While Wolf had been excited to begin another avenue for exploring local history, it wasn’t as easy to start up as it seemed.

“It’s a lot more work than what I thought it would be,” he said.

Some of the challenges that came with starting the podcast, Wolf said, included getting the proper equipment, finding a place to set it up, and putting a regular schedule for the podcast in place. Luckily, Wolf found sponsors for the podcast in Platte Valley Bank, Interlinks and Sandberg Implement, which helped fund the equipment and software needed for a quality production.

The next step was finding a place to record. It turned out that the archive room at the back of the museum had minimal acoustics, making it perfect for recording audio without any extra echo.

With the set, albeit somewhat makeshift, podcast studio, Wolf is now working on getting together a regular schedule for publishing each episode. He said the idea is to do it weekly.

“(Right now,) it’s about every two weeks,” he said, “but we’re going try to record a bunch and then get them produced and then kind of space them out a little bit.”

For Wolf, it’s just one more platform in which the museum to tell this area’s stories and preserve its history.