Legacy of the Plains brings back events

Wolf felt the museum staff was still able to offer visitors services throughout the pandemic, with the exception of events.

As this year’s tourism season continues, Wolf said the numbers started out low, but have increased.

“Visitation was pretty slow for the first quarter of this year, but really started to ramp up after Easter, it seemed like,” he said.

However, the museum has seen more visitation, particularly students prior to the end of the school year. Volunteers have also started to return after people became vaccinated.

Currently, Legacy is displaying exhibits Wolf coined “From the Attic.”

“We have a lot of cool things out from storage that people have not seen in probably 10, 15 or 20 years,” he said. “Instead of doing this big exhibit like we’ve done in the past because our volunteer-base is slowly starting to come back, we’ve decided to break stuff down for people to see.”

Visitors will see a 100-year-old refrigerator, Japanese-American artifacts and old toys that capture the history of the valley.

Oregon Trail Days will celebrate its 100th consecutive year July 8-11. As part of the celebration, Legacy will hold a barbecue.