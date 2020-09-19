Legacy of the Plains Harvest Festival continues annual tradition

The 24th annual Legacy of the Plains Harvest Festival brought local residents and tourists together on Saturday for an event that attendees said was a unique educational opportunity.
Saturday’s event featured a display of farm equipment ranging from livestock-drawn equipment from the early 1900s to harvesting machinery from the 1960s.
“We are really excited to have a museum that continues to keep these old machines so our younger kids can say, those guys were pretty tough,” Montana resident Leroy Bazel said,“I have the most admiration for our forefathers that did it all by hand ... Now one man can take care of 5,000 acres, where then it took a family of 12 or 13 just to survive on a 40-acre farm.”
Bezel said he’s traveled to the Harvest Festival for two consecutive years because the event continues to give a unique look at the way things used to be when he was young.
Banner County resident Tom Neal said the Harvest Festival is a great event and something he continues to look forward to.
“Honestly I didn’t know most of this, I learned earlier, way back one working horse is only equal to about 15 horsepower nowadays, really, it’s amazing,” FFA member Allison Carpenter said.
The love of agricultural history was a common theme between volunteers and those in attendance at the Harvest Festival, many of whom said the event gives the younger generation a hands-on look at the importance of agriculture.
“We are an agricultural state and I think all the children need to know their roots and where their food comes from,” Kiwanis President-Elect Colleen Shoemaker said.
Legacy of the Plains’ youngest volunteer, Nate Holloway, said the demos put the amount of work involved in early agriculture into perspective.
"I think it's a good event for the community. A lot of people who live here, they might not be involved in agriculture now but they used to be. So it is good for everyone to come and see,” Holloway said, “It is really a blast from the past.”
