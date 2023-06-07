GERING – On Friday, June 23, the Legacy of the Plains Museum is holding its fourth annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train. The event is a continuation of Gordon Howard’s famous cookouts, with a ribeye steak, Au Gratin potatoes, green beans, and dinner roll. Ice cream is being added for dessert.

David Wolf, executive director at the Legacy of the Plains Museum, said he is excited to kick off the summer with this year’s wagon train.

“The Oregon Trail Wagon Train has a great tradition and we have had an amazing response since introducing it in 2018. We have had such a great response for this event, and we hope we have another great turnout.”

Wolf says they are keeping some of the great activities as in the past, but have moved it up earlier in the summer.

“We have decided to move the dinner to June, with the hope that it would be a bit cooler and give us some time between events. We still have the wonderful dinner, wagon rides, wooden horse roping, crafts, live animals, and the pedal tractors. We hope people will come out and have a great evening with us.

Tickets for the dinner are still available for just $50 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and under. They are going fast, so make sure to get them now. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with the dinner bell ringing at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989 or email us at info@legacyoftheplains.org.