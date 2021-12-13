Legacy of the Plains hosts Trees along the Trail event

Next year, Wolf said they are thinking about doing a kid’s division and adult’s division due to Minatare Elementary School decorating a tree for their leadership group this year.

Trees along the Trail has been going on for over 20 years. This event continues to happen because of the great opportunities it offers, Wolf said.

“It supports your organization and the museum,” he said.

Organizations can participate by letting the museum know they would like to participate. They will be put on a list and normally sent letters about participating in the event in early October. Then after Thanksgiving, everyone comes in to decorate their tree. Wolf said it takes about two to three months to put this event together.

Trees along the Trail happens throughout December, as does the Yuletide Lights on the Prairie event, in which the exhibit hall will be covered in Christmas lights. Visitors can walk through it and see the museum in a different way. This event is usually done after closing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until Dec. 21.

Wolf said he likes carrying on the tradition of events like Trees along the Trail.