Legacy of the Plains Museum announces Trees Along the Trail winners

The holiday trees decorated throughout Legacy of the Plains Museum attracted several visitors, despite the winter storms that shuttered the museum for a few days this month.

Winners were announced on the museum’s Facebook page Thursday. Winners for the children’s division are TeamMates, first place; Fur and Feathers 4-H Club, second place; After School Art Program at West Nebraska Arts Center, third place. In the adult division, Daughters of the American Revolution garnered the most votes, followed by West Nebraska Arts Center in second and the Cradle Catcher Program Delta Kappa Gamma in third. They will receive prizes sponsored by H&R Block and Wiedeman Financial.

Scott Gambino, assistant director at Legacy of the Plains Museum, said the fundraiser will benefit both the museum and the participating nonprofits.

“We sold almost 3,000 tickets, which is twice as many as last year,” Gambino told the Star-Herald. “We did pretty well, even with the weather.”

Trees along the Trail is a longstanding fundraising program hosted by the museum each year in which local nonprofit organizations decorate Christmas trees and the community casts votes on their favorites for $1 per vote. Each dollar is split between Legacy and the selected nonprofit. When members of the organization come into Legacy to pack up the trees, they winners will receive a check of their winnings.

The community gave $2,946 to the various organizations. Legacy’s share is $1,473, with 50 cents of every dollar going to the museum. Gambino said the funds will be budgeted within the general donation fund for maintenance and operation costs.

The votes doubled this year compared to last year, which Gambino said was in line with an increase in the number of trees with the introduction of a youth division.

“It was quite a hit,” he said. “With as many trees as we had, it was a great opportunity for the community to come out and give to an organization that they have heart in.”

There were 39 trees on display with 10 youth organizations and 29 adult organizations participating. The past two years there were around 20 years.

Gambino moved to the area in June and he said seeing the resources available through these nonprofits are amazing.

“For us to be able to give a home to these places where they can get some money and to continue helping out the community is pretty cool,” he added.

The sheer number of trees decorated the lobby and two separate rooms at Legacy. Gambino hopes people saw the success of this year’s event and are inspired to participate in 2023, so more trees are on display.

Looking ahead to the new year, Gambino said the Japanese Hall is set to open during the summer and Harvest Fest will return with the harvest of beans.

PHOTOS: Legacy of the Plains Trees along the Trail 2022