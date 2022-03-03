Legacy of the Plains Museum celebrates Girls Day

GERING – The Legacy of the Plains Museum will be hosting the traditional Japanese Holiday of Hinamatsuri or Girls Day on Saturday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Girls Day’s events are free to the public and regular admission charges to see the other aspects of the museum.

This tradition is a family’s way of celebrating the joy of having girls in the home and wishing them a life of health, prosperity and protection. Traditionally, parents or grandparents of young girls buy one or more Hina dolls each year, or use dolls that have been inherited. The Hina dolls are then presented to the girls early in February and displayed throughout the month leading up to March 3, which is when Girls Day is officially celebrated in Japan.

The event will feature all-day activities including games, origami, crafts and storytime (while coloring Kokeshi dolls), as well as Japanese prizes, snacks and sweets. The scheduled presentations will be covering origami, traditional Hinamatsuri games, creating homemade Geisha dolls and a demonstration on how to make sushi.

The museums will also be displaying a couple of Kimonos and a variety of dolls, including a set of the Hina dolls that are typically displayed for Girls Day. The display also includes dolls such as Kokeshi, Daruma, Geisha, Handmade Geisha, Hataka, Hataka Urasaki, Oyster Shell Gofun, Ichimatsu and more.

The event is not just for girls, with many fun activities for the whole family.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum (308) 436-1989 or visit our website at www.legacyoftheplains.org.

