Legacy of the Plains Museum gearing up for High Plains Christmas

Gering will be ramping up the Christmas spirit on Saturday.

The Legacy of the Plains Museum is hosting its annual High Plains Christmas from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Legacy of the Plains director Dave Wolf said he is hoping this year’s event is well attended.

“Last year, it was canceled. Two years ago, we had a snowstorm on Thanksgiving, so we had quite a bit of snow leftover. We weren’t able to do too much outside,” he said. “This year, it is supposed to be really nice.

“You can go and grab yourself a cup of coffee and get on one of the people haulers and go around and see the sights to really just kind of soak up the Christmas spirit. We’ll have the front gallery in our conference room all decked out with Christmas trees. It’s just a fun way to help kickoff the Christmas season.”

In addition to cowboy coffee, there will also be hot chocolate and a soup or hot dog lunch available to event-goers. The soup lunch is $5 and includes a piece of bread and dessert. The hot dog lunch is $4.