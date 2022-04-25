Legacy of the Plains Museum hosts April speaker series April 26

GERING — The Legacy of the Plains Museum will be hosting its monthly speaker series program on Tuesday, April 26, at 6 p.m.

Every month, the museum hosts a speaker or panel to discuss the rich and vibrant history of the region and the state. This month’s panel will be discussing the Homestead Act and modern equivalent programs.

Vickie Sakurada Schaepler, coordinator for the Legacy’s Japanese Hall and History Project, will be discussing the early history of the Japanese immigrants as they make their way to Nebraska and the events that impacted their lives including WWII and the heroes who emerged. A discussion period will follow the presentation.

The event is free to the public.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form