Legacy of the Plains Museum to host International Quilt Museum quilt exhibit

Sewing different fabrics in intricate patterns to form brightly colored quilts has been a long-standing tradition across the centuries and around the world. This August, the Panhandle will get a glimpse of how that tradition has unfolded throughout the world overtime as a collection of quilts from the International Quilt Museum will be put on display at Legacy of the Plains Museum.

The International Quilt Museum is housed at University of Nebraska-Lincoln and contains thousands of quilts from over 60 countries across four centuries. It began with a significant quilt collection donation to UNL in 1997 from former Nebraskans Ardis and Robert James, who collected 950 quilts from around the world.

According to Carmen Kleager, a member of the Friends of the International Quilt Museum from Scottsbluff, the collection was offered a home in places like New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. She said even the Smithsonian wanted the collection, but “we have it here in Lincoln, Nebraska, because of the generosity of the James family that gave the quilt collection, as well as they have given support to continue, and they gave a lot of support for the building itself.”