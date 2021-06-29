Legacy of the Plains Museum to host quilt exhibition from International Quilt Museum

Sewing different fabrics in intricate patterns to form brightly colored quilts has been a long-standing tradition across the centuries and around the world. This August, the Panhandle will get a glimpse of how that tradition has unfolded throughout the world overtime as a collection of quilts from the International Quilt Museum will be put on display at Legacy of the Plains Museum.
The International Quilt Museum is housed at University of Nebraska-Lincoln and contains thousands of quilts from over 60 countries across four centuries. It began with a significant quilt collection donation to UNL in 1997 from former Nebraskans Ardis and Robert James, who collected 950 quilts from around the world.
According to Carmen Kleager, a member of the Friends of the International Quilt Museum from Scottsbluff, the collection was offered a home in places like New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. She said even the Smithsonian wanted the collection, but “we have it here in Lincoln, Nebraska, because of the generosity of the James family that gave the quilt collection, as well as they have given support to continue, and they gave a lot of support for the building itself.”
Along with their 950-quilt collection valued at $6 million, the James donated another $1 million to establish an international quilt study center, which is now the International Quilt Museum. Since then, the museum, its collection and its influence throughout the state of Nebraska and around the world has only grown.
In 2017, the family of Lincoln quilter and quilt collector Mary Ghormley provided a financial gift to establish the Mary Ghormley Memorial Lecture Series, an annual quilt-related lecture from a significant member of the quilting community in a different Nebraska community each year. Gering was selected for the 2020 (which has turned into the 2021) lecture.
“It’s been in Lincoln, Grand Island, North Platte, and this year is our turn to have the Mary Ghormley lecture,” Kleager said.
Ricky Tims, a musician and contemporary quilt maker, will speak at the Gering Civic Center on Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m. His presentations typically feature “live music and humor combined with scholarly insights and wisdom,” according to his biography. His quilts have won international awards and he has been named on the thirty most distinguished quilters in the world and selected by readers in a three-way tie as the most influential person in the quilting industry in the 2009 Quilter’s Newsletter Magazine.
Following Tims’ presentation at the Civic Center, the Legacy of the Plains museum will host a fundraiser event for the International Quilt Museum, which will feature an exhibition of quilts from the museum as well as local quilters, a short program from International Quilt Museum staff and executive director Leslie Levy and some refreshments and hors d’oeuvres.
Tims’ lecture is free and open to the public and can be registered for at https://bit.ly/3vjZNdZ. “The future of tradition: An evening with the IQM,” the fundraiser event at Legacy, begins at 5 p.m. and costs $25 per person. Tickets go on sale July 1 and are limited. They can be purchased at https://bit.ly3dJo6vW.
Kleager said the Panhandle community should support the IQM because of its prestige and the fact that it is housed right here in this state.
In fact, in a 1997 Omaha World-Herald article, Robert James said they wouldn’t have donated their 950-quilt collection to the university “if it were not for the passion of Nebraska’s quilters and the university’s dedication to the art of quilting.”
“‘The university recognized that this is a great American art venue that is not properly recognized,’” he told the Omaha World-Herald in the article.
Now that the collection has grown immensely, it shows even more commitment by Nebraskans to preserve and honor the art form.
“It’s a worldwide quilt collection,” Kleager said. “We have quilts from Asia, England, China, Australia, around the world. And it’s just very special and unique and amazing that it’s in Lincoln, and it’s on the university campus.”
The Star-Herald will feature local quilters in the coming weeks leading up to the event to showcase the impact that the art of quilt-making has had in the Panhandle.