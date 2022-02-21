GERING — The Legacy of the Plains Museum has postponed their Feb. 22 Speaker’s Series event due to the cold temperatures that are expected to hit on Tuesday. The event will be moved to Tuesday, March 1, and will start at 6 p.m. The presentation will feature Loren Pospisil, Site Supervisor of Chimney Rock museum. He will talk about the eastern travel on the Oregon, Mormon, and California Trails.
Legacy postpones speaker series
