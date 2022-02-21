 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legacy postpones speaker series
0 Comments

Legacy postpones speaker series

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Legacy

Legacy of the Plains sign

 Star-Herald file photo

GERING — The Legacy of the Plains Museum has postponed their Feb. 22 Speaker’s Series event due to the cold temperatures that are expected to hit on Tuesday. The event will be moved to Tuesday, March 1, and will start at 6 p.m. The presentation will feature Loren Pospisil, Site Supervisor of Chimney Rock museum. He will talk about the eastern travel on the Oregon, Mormon, and California Trails.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City Manager under review Tuesday
Local

City Manager under review Tuesday

Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief could receive a pay raise as he approaches his first-year anniversary heading western Nebraska’s largest …

Enchiladas by the dozen
Education

Enchiladas by the dozen

Fifth grade students buzzed around the Community Christian School gym Tuesday afternoon carrying trays upon trays of enchiladas while fourth g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News