Legal clinic offered for farmers, ranchers

CHADRON - Farmers and ranchers are invested to attend a free clinic on financial and estate planning, beginning farmer programs, debtor/creditor laws, water rights and more.

The Farm Finance clinic gives attendees a chance to meet with an experienced ag attorney and ag financial counselor. The clinic staff specialize in legal and financial issues and offer an experienced opinion on issues that may be affecting your farm or ranch.

In November, a free clinic in the Panhandle will be offered in Chadron, on Thursday, Nov. 4.

To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call the Nebraska Farm Hotline, 1-800-464-0258.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska sponsor the farm finance clinics.