‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ opens Thursday at Theatre West

Never underestimate a law student in pink, especially if her name is Elle Woods. As the movie “Legally Blonde” celebrates its 21st anniversary, Theatre West will present “Legally Blonde: The Musical” July 14-23.

Director Caleb Long said the show script adds more narrative for characters’ relationships to develop compared to the movie.

“I’m mostly looking forward to the community seeing a new take on the movie,” Long said. “It’s the same story and the same characters that you know and love, but it’s a brand new take on it. It brings a lot of fresh ideas and stories to the original.”

Austin Winter, who portrays Emmett, said this is his first time acting in “Legally Blonde” and he is having a blast.

“I think it encapsulates all of my favorite things about musical theater,” he said. “It’s funny, entertaining, the music is great, there are heartfelt moments and I’m just excited to share that with the audience.”

Long said the cast has worked on developing the show and making the material come alive through the story over the past several weeks. This week, the cast has focused on the stage technology to ensure it supports the actors’ performances. He hopes the audience is going to enjoy the two-hour show. There is an intermission.

Bringing a movie to the stage has its challenges as it requires many moving parts to keep the story fluid.

“With musicals, you have so many moving parts so you really want that story to be as straightforward as possible,” Winter said. “I think Legally Blonde does such a good job of hitting those memorable moments, so you feel like you’re seeing something you’ve seen before, but also are experiencing new moments.”

Long said the Broadway show has been adapted to the Scottsbluff community, with hidden moments intertwined in the script. They also use the music underscoring to make the scene changes fluid, as well as sliding walls to help shape the space.

“The notorious problem with movie musicals is that it’s really hard to do movie cuts and edits on stage,” Long said. “What we’ve done is create some sliding walls on stage that are going to act as kind of cinematic scene transitions.”

Another challenge for the musical production is Elle’s (Grace Nowak) wardrobe. She has about 10 outfits while the rest of the actors have around four outfits. The costume design team has crafted multiple outfits for Elle that are quick changes that take place on stage.

“She is just magically in a new dress within a second,” Long said. “I’ve also costume designed the show, and the team that we have working on making these costumes look incredible is insane.”

Winter said throughout his involvement with Theatre West, he enjoyed connecting with the actors as well as the community.

The musical’s script adds more dialogue between Elle and Emmett, which allows their relationship to progress before the audience members’ eyes.

“What I like about what Austin is doing is the relationship we’ve built between Emmett and Elle – in the movie you don’t get to see it blossom,” Long said.

The show also features Bruiser Woods and Rufus. Long said the dogs bring energy to the stage and allow the actors to enjoy some improvisation.

As Elle Woods heads to law school and navigates the challenges of her relationships with others, the Theatre West actors hope the audience leaves with a fresh perspective on the story.

“All of these characters are people that you would see in everyday life. I want them to leave with that nostalgic, movie magic feeling,” Winter said.

The show opens Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with additional showings on July 15-16 and July 20-23 at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets visit twneb.com.