Legislative League donation helps CASA start library

On Wednesday morning, Rita Stinner, wife of State Sen. John Stinner, carried two large store bags of books into the office of CASA of Scotts Bluff County.

An estimated 40 books were the start of a new library for the organization, which pairs children involved in cases pending in the system, with CASA volunteers. The volunteers act to represent the children and volunteers often met one-on-one with children, all victims of abuse or neglect.

Stinner is a member of the Nebraska Legislative League, which is an organization involving the spouses of Nebraska legislators. The organization has been in place for over 100 years and works each year on a project to bring donated books to a legislative district each year for a cause that benefits abused or neglected children.

Stinner reached out to Becky Sorensen, who is a longtime member of the CASA of Scots Bluff County board and the president of the state CASA board. She and Kelsey McBride, executive director, were interested in starting a library for the volunteer advocates.

“Either the book could be a gift from a CASA to a child on their first meeting or they can check out books to take when they visit with their children,” Stinner said, saying she loved the idea of CASA volunteers taking a different book each time they had a visit with a child.