Legislative League donation helps CASA start library

On Wednesday morning, Rita Stinner, wife of State Sen. John Stinner, carried two large store bags of books into the office of CASA of Scotts Bluff County.
An estimated 40 books were the start of a new library for the organization, which pairs children involved in cases pending in the system, with CASA volunteers. The volunteers act to represent the children and volunteers often met one-on-one with children, all victims of abuse or neglect.
Stinner is a member of the Nebraska Legislative League, which is an organization involving the spouses of Nebraska legislators. The organization has been in place for over 100 years and works each year on a project to bring donated books to a legislative district each year for a cause that benefits abused or neglected children.
Stinner reached out to Becky Sorensen, who is a longtime member of the CASA of Scots Bluff County board and the president of the state CASA board. She and Kelsey McBride, executive director, were interested in starting a library for the volunteer advocates.
“Either the book could be a gift from a CASA to a child on their first meeting or they can check out books to take when they visit with their children,” Stinner said, saying she loved the idea of CASA volunteers taking a different book each time they had a visit with a child.
“Books for both older children and younger children are available.”
McBride said she thought the books would be a great way for volunteers to build repertoire and meaningful connections with the children they represent.
Sorenson said, “We appreciate the Stinners so much. They have been great fans and supporters of CASA for many, many years, both in Lincoln and here at home. We are so excited to have our library.”
The Stinners also donated personally to the library, giving their own monetary donation.
It’s not the first time that the Panhandle has benefitted from a donation from the Nebraska Legislative League, which tries to spread out donations each year. At one time, Stinner said, when the organization had quilters, they also regularly donated quilts. One recent donation that has benefited the Panhandle, Stinner said, involved the donation to Regional West Medical Center of scent or bonding squares, used for moms to make scent cloths for babies hospitalized in a neonatal unit. Not really a sewer, Stinner said, she worked on putting tags on the unique donation.
People interested in helping to build the CASA of Scotts Bluff County’s library can contact mcBride, 308-672-2922, or mail donations to 615 S. Beltline Highway, Suite 17, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, 69361.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.