Lehl earns NEDA professional award

A release from NEDA outlined Lehl’s worthiness for the award.

“She exemplifies what it means to be a professional, community leader, and community partner,” the release from NEDA said. “She always seeks to bring her colleagues together to share the common good of growing greater Nebraska. She fights for the little guy and encourages us all to think outside the box. She advocates for her communities locally, regionally, statewide, and nationally. She is truly a star on any stage and is everything the NEDA Professional of the Year should be.”

Lehl has been in economic development for more that 20 years, but said her current role with the City of Scottsbluff has allowed her to focus more.

“Before, when I worked for the state, it was more of a regional thing,” she said. “I had all of western Nebraska. You would do something, but then you leave town, and you really wouldn’t be able to see a lot of the fruits of your labor when you worked in a large a region as I did. I tried to touch all of the communities I could in a positive way.

“When you work for a community, it’s just so much different because you can see those things happening. To me, economic development has always been about relationships. You just never know how you’re going to be able to help that person.”