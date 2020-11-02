Lehl earns NEDA professional award

Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl has received an award from the state’s economic development association.
Lehl was named the 2020 Nebraska Economic Developers Association (NEDA) Professional of the year in the community category.
A member of NEDA for nearly 20 years, Lehl has served on the Board of Directors for NEDA, has Chaired the Scholarship Committee at least once and has participated in the Legislative Committee and Legislative Day in Lincoln for many years. She is currently a member of Diplomats.
The award was presented virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lehl was nominated for the award by several regional economic and civic leaders.
“Whenever you’re nominated by your peers, the award has a really special meaning to it, because they’re the ones who know you the best,” Lehl said. “I was really surprised.”
Before the meeting, Lehl was told she would be receiving the award so that she could have some family with her during the virtual presentation. Her husband, son-in-law and a granddaughter were on hand as her cheering section.
“I love being around people,” Lehl said. “Not being able to have the conference in Sidney when we were going to in June, then having to do it online doesn’t really have the same impact because I don’t get to see people. but I’m just as appreciative. It’s not something that I expected. I love my job. I love what I do. It’s something that was unexpected, completely.”
A release from NEDA outlined Lehl’s worthiness for the award.
“She exemplifies what it means to be a professional, community leader, and community partner,” the release from NEDA said. “She always seeks to bring her colleagues together to share the common good of growing greater Nebraska. She fights for the little guy and encourages us all to think outside the box. She advocates for her communities locally, regionally, statewide, and nationally. She is truly a star on any stage and is everything the NEDA Professional of the Year should be.”
Lehl has been in economic development for more that 20 years, but said her current role with the City of Scottsbluff has allowed her to focus more.
“Before, when I worked for the state, it was more of a regional thing,” she said. “I had all of western Nebraska. You would do something, but then you leave town, and you really wouldn’t be able to see a lot of the fruits of your labor when you worked in a large a region as I did. I tried to touch all of the communities I could in a positive way.
“When you work for a community, it’s just so much different because you can see those things happening. To me, economic development has always been about relationships. You just never know how you’re going to be able to help that person.”
Over the years, Lehl has created a large number of contacts, and she works to connect individuals with contacts to help move things along.
“Success breeds success,” she said, “and I think we’re seeing a lot of that right now in Scottsbluff. ... It takes time. It doesn’t happen over night, and I think that’s what’s frustrating to me, and the thing that was frustrating to me as an elected official is things just don’t move very fast, whether you’re in local government or state government or federal government. It just moves way too slow for me.”
