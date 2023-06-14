The High Plains Auto Club’s Rock-N-Roll Father’s Day Classic Car Show will once again rumble through downtown Gering on Saturday, June 17.

The 24th annual car show kicks off its festivities at 9 a.m. Saturday. Drivers will wind their way through downtown and make their way to Five Rocks Amphitheater where they will show off their vehicles to the public around 9:30.

High Plains Auto Club president Kurt Schuller said there is something for everyone at the car show.

“The show every year usually brings a really good variety (of vehicles), you know, for people to remember the times when they had one in high school,” he said.

Don’t expect to just see classic cars, Schuller said.

Last year, Robert Foster’s 2022 Corvette Stingray was a hit with showgoers.

“We actually have a class for the newer vehicles to be shown,” Schuller said.

In addition to Foster’s Corvette, you can also catch late model versions of the ever popular Camaros and Mustangs, among others.

Schuller said there are 10 classes in which car owners may compete. Among those are a few modified classes, original intent classes and a pickup and van class.

The modified class includes classic cars that have a few different modern touches.

“They’ve been modified with, like, newer style drive trains and interiors and stuff like that,” Schuller said.

The modified and original intent classes tend to be the most popular in the show, but they have seen a growth in one division in particular.

“Our youth class is really coming around,” he said. “It’s awesome to see our youth getting involved and participating in this stuff.”

There are usually three to four cars entered in the youth class; so far, 12 are pre-registered for this year’s show, Schuller said.

The number of participants overall is climbing back to pre-pandemic levels, he said.

This would have been the High Plains Auto Club’s 25th show, but the 2020 event was canceled because of concerns with COVID.

After it returned in 2021, the numbers weren’t quite as high as they were before, Schuller said.

There are around 200 cars pre-registered to take part in the event.

“We usually get another 60 to 80 that register (the day of the car show),” he said. “We’re hoping to hit 300 again.”

For the car owners, events begin Friday, June 16 with a Cruise for Cash.

“Participants can cruise the valley. We have different stops where they put their name in a hat. Then, Dairy Queen brings in ice cream for the participants in the evening. Then, we draw names out of the hat for cash prizes,” Schuller said.

The parade Saturday culminates with the main draw — the Rock-N-Roll Father’s Day Classic Car Show. Admission is free for the car show. Food vendors will be on site serving breakfast and lunch.

For more details about the High Plains Auto Club and this weekend’s events, visit the club’s website, www.highplainsautoclub.com.