Library director Diana Downer to retire after 16 years leading Gering library

Libraries have always been a part of Diane Downer’s life. As a little girl, she would often be found checking out books, reading or just hanging out at her local public library. Little did she know then that she’d eventually spend the majority of her adult career working at one, and as its director at that.

Downer has been with the Gering Public Library since 1990, serving the last 16 years as its director. Prior to her time at the Gering Library, she was a manager of a light fixtures store. But when it was closing, she decided to apply to the library, since she had experience in high school volunteering at one and then working at the UNL campus library for work study.

She began work as a cataloger in technical services, and did that, along with correcting the library’s database, for several years. Then she decided to further her passion for librarianship.

“I decided I wanted to better myself, so I went after my master’s,” she said. “So, I got a master’s in library science, and then by the time I turned 50 — I thought this was great — I became a grandma, I got the position as director and I thought, ‘Oh, it’s not so bad turning 50.’ Things were looking good.”

Now, she is looking to retire from her position as the Gering Public Library director, with her last day being Thursday, March 31.

“It was a tough decision, because I really enjoy working here, but there’s some other things I want to do,” she said.

Downer said she is just at that point in her life where she is ready to retire, but that won’t take away from what she loved about working at the Gering Public Library.

“I have a wonderful staff,” she said. “All my success is from having a great staff.”

One of her favorite things that she will miss from working at the library is the people who come in to use the library, she said.

“Besides seeing the new books coming out and reading reviews, (I love the) people, people (who) are looking for knowledge and seeking information,” she said. “It varies every day as to people coming in, asking different questions, it’s just fun to see what people are searching for.”

Downer said that’s the importance of libraries in general, to connect people to books, information and each other throughout the community.

“Libraries can really connect the community, makes things possible in the community,” she said. “It’s just that connection, whether it’s … to help little ones with the love of reading, to grow that, helping elderly or people who’ve retired to give them popular fiction or they want to continue learning, because it’s good to keep continuing learning. Knowledge is great; you keep that mind working. So, whether they come in and read or programs that we might offer them during the summer or throughout the year, book discussion groups, there’s just a number of things they can do at the library that would just help them connect with others. … It’s all about connecting.”

The public is invited to a reception for Downer on Thursday, March 31, at the Gering Public Library from 4-6 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

