Library introduces monthly board game club

The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library announces the beginning of a new program: the Scottsbluff Library Board Game Club.

The Board Game Club will meet on the third Saturday of every month and will be held in the library’s meeting room. Patrons can feel free to come by anytime between 12 - 4:30 p.m.

The library welcomes folks who only have a few minutes for a quick game, as well as patrons who would like to spend the whole afternoon gaming. Refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes. All ages are welcome to attend; there will be games suitable for adults, teens and young children.

“I came up with the idea for starting a board game club when my director, Erin Aschenbrenner, asked me to research and compile a list of board games that we could purchase for the library,” Ethan Nelson, library assistant, said. “I have previously participated in board game groups here in Scottsbluff and then at college, so I was immediately excited for the educational potential that a board game club could have at the library.”

The library ended up buying more than 45 games for the new board game collection, and it is currently circulating them to patrons, who can check out up to two games at a time for two weeks.