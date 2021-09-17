Library introduces monthly board game club

The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library announces the beginning of a new program: the Scottsbluff Library Board Game Club.
The Board Game Club will meet on the third Saturday of every month and will be held in the library’s meeting room. Patrons can feel free to come by anytime between 12 - 4:30 p.m.
The library welcomes folks who only have a few minutes for a quick game, as well as patrons who would like to spend the whole afternoon gaming. Refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes. All ages are welcome to attend; there will be games suitable for adults, teens and young children.
“I came up with the idea for starting a board game club when my director, Erin Aschenbrenner, asked me to research and compile a list of board games that we could purchase for the library,” Ethan Nelson, library assistant, said. “I have previously participated in board game groups here in Scottsbluff and then at college, so I was immediately excited for the educational potential that a board game club could have at the library.”
The library ended up buying more than 45 games for the new board game collection, and it is currently circulating them to patrons, who can check out up to two games at a time for two weeks.
Board games are a great addition to the library’s collection because they further the library’s goals of providing high quality public education to all ages. Board games have seen a renaissance in recent years, and the library has incorporated many modern games into its collection; while there are several classics such as Sorry!, Scrabble, Chess, and Cribbage, there is also a wide variety of newer games, such as Terraforming Mars, 7 Wonders, Cosmic Encounter, and Jaipur, to name a few.
A list of all the games the library owns has been compiled in a folder for patrons to browse through with a description of each game, the mechanisms the game uses and the “weight” of the game — or how complex the game is. Games with a heavier weight, such as Chess or Terraforming Mars, have very little or no randomness; each choice requires strategic thought, and the player assumes full responsibility for every decision he or she makes. Other games, such as Sorry!, are considered to have a light weight, since most moves the player makes are determined by random dice rolls or card draws.
“Board games are an important educational tool because they develop skills in logic, communication, social interaction, math and counting, memory, and pattern recognition,” Nelson said. “One of my favorite aspects of tabletop gaming is the social element which is often lacking in video games.”
Board games are not always purely competitive; they can rely on social deduction, such as one of the games in the library’s collection, “The Resistance,” where a group of spies with hidden identities tries to foil the plans of the other team. Some games, such as “Forbidden Island,” can be collaborative, where all the players work together to win.
These social aspects of board games can unite groups of people who know nothing else about each other. As opposed to video or online games, board games fully engage people with one another, utilize many different aspects of communication and body language, and can foster an atmosphere of teamwork and shared fun that is difficult to find anywhere else, he said in the press release.