Library offering book club kits

ALLIANCE ­— The Alliance Public Library is now offering Book Club Kits for its adult patrons.

Each kit consists of four or five copies of a title along with a set of discussion questions. Patrons may check out the kits for three weeks to distribute the book to their book club members. The library is offering these four kits at this time: “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate, “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeymoon, “The Hidden Life of Trees” by Peter Wohlleben, “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. Staff plan to add more book club kits in the future, and the list of available kits will be updated on the library’s website.

In other programming news, the Alliance Public Library Book Club will meet May 25 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room. This month’s book selection is “All The Gallant Men” by Donald Stratton. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk and all are welcome to join.

As a reminder,the Alliance library is offering a Paper Quilling Class for adult patrons on May 13 from 6-8 p.m. This class will be instructed by local artist Kathy Brock.

There is a registration fee to cover materials, and you will be able to keep your paper quilling kit.

If you would like more information on any of these adult programs, please contact Emily Nelson at 308-762-1387 or email enelson@cityofalliance.net.