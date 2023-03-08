Area teens are invited to wear green and try their luck at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library’s St. Patrick’s Day themed scavenger hunt on Friday, March 17, from 6-8 p.m.

The hunt will begin in the library meeting room but will take place throughout the library itself. Teams of five will be given a list of items to search for in the library, with a different point value for each one. The team with the highest points will win a special prize, but all teams will get a share in the leprechaun’s gold — providing they can also find the pot of gold.

Teens in sixth through 12th grades can come with a team or come by themselves and be put in a team at the event. They are also invited to wear green for extra points in the scavenger hunt. The event is free, and they don’t need to register in advance — just show up.

In addition to the scavenger hunt, a selection of green snacks and drinks will be served.

For questions, contact Teen Librarian Elaine Bleisch, stop by the library, call 308-630-6290 or email ebleisch@scottsbluff.net.

Lied Scottsbluff Public Library is located at 1809 Third Ave. in Scottsbluff.