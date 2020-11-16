Lied Scottsbluff Public Library hires teen librarian, library assistant

When you walk into the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, you may be greeted by two new friendly faces. Elaine Bleisch and Ethan Nelson are the newest librarians who have been added to the team.

Bleisch took over the teen librarian/children’s assistant position from Mackenzie Watson, whose last day was Nov. 13. Bleisch, who acted as children’s librarian for the Alliance Public Library previously, spent her first couple weeks at the Scottsbluff library learning the ropes from Watson.

“Since I’m the new teen librarian and children’s assistant, Mackenzie Watson was still here the last couple of weeks, so she was kind of training me on what she does,” she said. “Then, I’ve been working with Deb to get stuff recorded for Storytime and Lego Club. And so it’s been a lot of information in the last two weeks.”

Nelson, who recently graduated college with a degree in philosophy, filled the library assistant position at the circulation desk. His main job has been shelving books, customer service and assisting patrons with any needs they may have. He took the job after working on the family farm near Dalton for a while.