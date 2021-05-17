Lied Scottsbluff Public Library introduces 2021 summer reading program

If anyone’s excited for summer reading to kick off at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, it’s the Roosevelt second graders.
Student’s eyes widened and hands rushed to cover open mouths as they listened in awe at what was to come this summer from children’s librarian Deb Carlson and assistant children’s and teen librarian Elaine Bleisch Thursday morning.
The two librarians wore green “Tails and Tales” shirts and donned safari hats to show off this year’s summer reading theme. They’ve been traveling to different schools throughout the week to get kids pumped up for summer reading. They explored prizes, talked about special events and did a summer reading cheer. They even pulled out some squirt guns.
“She just squirted me!” Carlson looked surprised at Bleish after she whipped out a dinosaur squirt gun during the presentation at Roosevelt. “She’s in a world of trouble because I’m going to get her back!”
Carlson whipped out a dinosaur squirt gun of her own and sprayed Bleisch before they both turned on the kids and sprayed them, much to the students’ squealing delight.
The dinosaur squirt guns are just one of the many prizes available for kids to win this summer, Carlson said. She and Bleisch showed off food coupons, candy and toys that they could win by reading so many books throughout the summer.
Students can also win prizes by attending different events and enter drawings. Some of the bigger prizes include a giant LEGO set and a Nintendo Switch donated by NTC Logistics.
There will be an event each week for kids to attend. The first will be a production of “Cinderella—Page to Stage” by the Crane River Theater at Constitution Park, the park in front of the library. Other events include a magician with a “Tails and Tales” themed performance, a movie party at Midwest Theater, a live musical production from Theatre West followed by an animal fair activity in the library park, a trek through Riverside Discovery Center and a LEGO Club building event.
Children who read 25 books by a certain date will also get to attend the Whale of a Pool Party at the Westmoor Pool. All children are invited to the weekly events, but attendance is not required.
The children’s summer reading program is for children ages birth through those entering sixth grade and will kick off on June 1 with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Those who sign up on June 1 will play the Safari Spinner game for prizes, plant Jack’s Beanstalks, receive a Brag Tag and chain and register for a chance to win the LEGO set, according to a press release. The first 100 registrants on June 1 will receive their choice of a sparkle eye puffer animal or an animal vinyl ball. Registration will continue throughout the summer for those unable to sign up on June 1.
The reading program will conclude Tuesday, July 20, at 7 p.m. at the Midwest Theater, featuring Jay & Leslie’s Laughing Matters show. This Kansas City-based act will present a high-energy show of juggling and other fun performances. The show is sponsored by Platte Valley Companies and Backaracks. Following the show, prize winners for summer activities will be drawn. No reading requirement is necessary for the event, admission is free and the community is invited to attend.
For more information on summer reading, contact the library at 308-630-6250. Stay tuned to the Star-Herald for updates on the program throughout the summer.