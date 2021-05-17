Lied Scottsbluff Public Library introduces 2021 summer reading program

Students can also win prizes by attending different events and enter drawings. Some of the bigger prizes include a giant LEGO set and a Nintendo Switch donated by NTC Logistics.

There will be an event each week for kids to attend. The first will be a production of “Cinderella—Page to Stage” by the Crane River Theater at Constitution Park, the park in front of the library. Other events include a magician with a “Tails and Tales” themed performance, a movie party at Midwest Theater, a live musical production from Theatre West followed by an animal fair activity in the library park, a trek through Riverside Discovery Center and a LEGO Club building event.

Children who read 25 books by a certain date will also get to attend the Whale of a Pool Party at the Westmoor Pool. All children are invited to the weekly events, but attendance is not required.