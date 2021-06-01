Lied Scottsbluff Public Library registers over 1,000 kids for summer reading

“I don’t even know how many hours Pat put in to prepare this activity,” Carlson said. “She is just amazing. I don’t know what I’ll do if she ever leaves.”

Another longtime volunteer is Stephen Veissman who has been helping Carlson with summer reading registration and other events since Carlson’s first summer at the library, which also happened to be right after his first year of teaching.

“My first summer I was in the schools talking about summer reading and he said, ‘What if the adults what in?’ and I said, ‘Boy, could adults help,’” she said. “He’s helped every year since.”

Carlson said she had a total of 36 volunteers helping with the massive event and they help everything run smoothly.

“We could not do it without their support,” she said.

The help was appreciated by Carlson and much needed, as Tuesday’s turnout was huge. Carlson said they got the first 100 kids (who received a special prize) registered within the first hour. By noon, they had registered over 500, not including three daycares that came and are counted differently. By the end of the day, they counted roughly 800 kids registered for summer reading.