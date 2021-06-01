Lied Scottsbluff Public Library registers over 1,000 kids for summer reading

Shelby Aaberg and his two children Emmett and Allison arrived at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday morning—an hour and eight minutes before it opened, Allison said.
By 8:30 a.m., the Aabergs had a line of children and caretakers behind them that stretched out to Third Ave. and down its sidewalk. Everyone waited eagerly for the library to open at 9 a.m. for the summer reading registration event.
Children’s librarian Deb Carlson said the Scottsbluff library is the only library she knows of to have a line stretch out in front of the building in anticipation of summer reading.
“Nobody else has lines to sign up for summer reading,” she said. “I’ve always been proud of our community for that.”
The event included program registration, guessing games, prize drawings, prize wheels, checking out books, and a Jack-and-the-Beanstalk activity. Children weaved through the library to hit the different stations and left with a bag full of goodies and books to begin their summer reading quest.
The beanstalk activity was the last stop on the way out of the library. Volunteers Pat Gross and Laurie Zitterkopf put together the project, in which students got to plant their beans to take home and grow. It included a colored straw and Jack and the Beanstalk coloring pictures to put in the soil to help the seeds breathe and add a little creativity.
“I don’t even know how many hours Pat put in to prepare this activity,” Carlson said. “She is just amazing. I don’t know what I’ll do if she ever leaves.”
Another longtime volunteer is Stephen Veissman who has been helping Carlson with summer reading registration and other events since Carlson’s first summer at the library, which also happened to be right after his first year of teaching.
“My first summer I was in the schools talking about summer reading and he said, ‘What if the adults what in?’ and I said, ‘Boy, could adults help,’” she said. “He’s helped every year since.”
Carlson said she had a total of 36 volunteers helping with the massive event and they help everything run smoothly.
“We could not do it without their support,” she said.
The help was appreciated by Carlson and much needed, as Tuesday’s turnout was huge. Carlson said they got the first 100 kids (who received a special prize) registered within the first hour. By noon, they had registered over 500, not including three daycares that came and are counted differently. By the end of the day, they counted roughly 800 kids registered for summer reading.
“We were concerned with doing it virtually (last year) that starting back up our numbers might drop and not have as large of support, but we’ve been absolutely thrilled,” Carlson said. “Our turnout has been excellent, and even the appreciation from the parents — so many have said, ‘We’re so thrilled you’re doing this again and we’re able to come and meet.’”
The event also drew nearly 100 teens to sign up for their summer reading program, all of whom were automatically put into a drawing for a fireworks bundle prize from Fireworks Unlimited. Teen librarian Elaine Bleisch said her first summer reading registration event at Scottsbluff was a great one.
“It has been amazingly fun,” she said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect for my first year here, but it has been great. Deb has it down to a science. It ran super smoothly, and it was so nice to see that kind of support from the community.”
Children who didn’t register for the summer reading program on Tuesday can still register throughout the summer at the library. Teens can continue to register online at http://sites.google.com/view/teen-srp-2021/home.
The next children's summer reading program event will be the Crane River Theater production of “Cinderella: Page to Stage” on Tuesday, June 8 at 9 a.m. For more information about summer reading, contact the library at 308-630-6250 or follow its Facebook page.