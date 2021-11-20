LIFE ON THE LINE: Firefighters put their lives at risk fighting wildfires

Once at the scene, firefighters are met with less than ideal conditions. At this wildfire, deer hunters in the area had to be evacuated. That didn’t go as smoothly as they would have liked.

“The problem that presented is right in front of us is where the fire was,” he said of firefighters spending hours looking for a hunter and his two sons. “The hunter was clear over (on a hill not too far from the fire), but the concern there is we got to pull resources off fighting the fire to go look for him.”

Some landowners in the area of fires also don’t want to leave their homes or belongings behind, despite a need to evacuate. One family used a grader to cut a line around their property, thinking it was enough to keep the wildfire at bay, Grubbs said.

“I went and visited with them. I said, ‘You’ve got to leave. The fire’s a mile away. You’re going to lose everything. You need to get out,’” he said. “We’re going to do our best, but the fires coming. We don’t have a natural break up here. ... If that fire wants to come down sideway, how are we going to stop it? (The fire can) sit there and come through the trees and we can’t get up on those slopes. Mountain goats can hardly get up there.”