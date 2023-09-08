CASA of Scotts Bluff County and CAPstone marked the 15th anniversary of their Light of Hope event, which serves as the largest annual fundraiser for both organizations, Thursday at the Gering Civic Center.

CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, provides volunteers who serve as an advocate for children in the court system. Their volunteers are trained to work with the kids, who have been victims of abuse or neglect, and provide them with aid as well as a voice.

"We're the only party that's not a legal party, and we're not paid to be there," CASA Executive Director Cassie Clymer said. "So we kind of really get a nice bond to that kiddo, we're there from when the case opens to when the case closes."

CAPstone, a child advocacy center with offices in Gering, Sidney and Alliance, provides a similar service. CAPstone has a more direct role in the court cases, working with law enforcement and children who are the victims of abuse or neglect. CAPstone interviewers work directly with the children who are the subjects of court cases. They also provide other resources, such as helping families to find mental health resources for the children.

"We do the forensic interviews for law enforcement and Child Protective Services when a young person alleges serious physical abuse or neglect," CAPstone Executive Director Monica Shambaugh said.

Both organizations are non-profits. The Light of Hope serves as the largest fundraiser of the year. The event has evolved since its inception, it was originally began as a breakfast before the organizations decided to partner with the Chamber of Commerce for a business after hours instead.

Attendees of the event heard from several speakers throughout the night including Shambaugh and Clymer speaking about what their organizations do and who they area. Missi Iasillo, CASA's volunteer coordinator, explained to attendees how she got started working with CASA and why their work is so important.

She became choked up on the stage as she told the story of how her daughter went through a difficult time following the death of her husband. She tied it to the theme of the fundraiser, "It takes a village," about how many people it truly takes to help children make it through this system.

"I tell you the story of my daughter, because that is the perfect example of what happens when a child has a village to help them, ... The kids we work with are in that position of not having a village around them at a time when they seem so hopeless," she said.

The theme was repeated throughout the evening as speakers emphasized the important work of their organizations in building support networks around these children that are struggling.

Lori Rodriquez-Fletcher, a therapist and social worker, addressed the crowd next, speaking about children's mental health, and the work that needs to be done to bolster the safety nets available to these children.

She spoke about what adults can do to help the children in their lives, and what some of the issues are impacting children that may go overlooked.

"We have to have the hard and uncomfortable conversations, if children don't hear it from you, they're going to hear it from someone else," she said.

She and Shambaugh spoke about a rising issue in children coming into contact with pornography. Rodriquez-Fletcher cited US Department of Health and Human Services statistics saying that estimates of exposure to pornographic material in children over the age of 12 is as high as 70%.

Shambaugh spoke about how in many cases, children stumble upon the material from innocent curiosity and are then pulled into the porn sites that appear in search results.

These are just some of the issues that these underfunded and understaffed agencies are tasked with helping to solve. Both organizations expected to draw significant funding from Thursday evening's events.

"This is our biggest (fundraiser) of the year so a lot of our money that we get from this tonight is going to help us fund our program for the rest of the year," Clymer said.

Other donations also assist the two organizations. CASA recently received an anonymous donation of $20,000 in honor of a retiring worker, Al Armstrong. Even with the donations received Thursday evening these organizations are still in need of aid in the form of donations and volunteers, leaders highlighted during the event..