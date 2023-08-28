Local advocates and volunteers with two agencies that serve abuse and neglected children are readying for the 15th annual Light of Hope fundraiser.

The fundraiser serves to benefit CAPstone and CASA of Scotts Bluff County, which serve children and their families. It will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Gering Civic Center.

CAPstone, a child advocacy center, establishes safe, child-friendly environments for interviews of children who have been victims of abuse, neglect or violent crimes. The organization also works with area providers to ensure training for medical examinations, as well as provide other services to children and families.

CASA of Scotts Bluff County provides court-appointed special advocates who help child abuse victims in the county court system.

The Light of Hope started in 2008, with the first few years being a breakfast event. In recent years, it has served as a Business After Hours. Monica Shambaugh, director of CAPstone, who has been involved in different ways in the Light of Hope events since they started, said she thinks the Business After Hours event offers a more relaxed experience to attendees, allowing them a chance to visit more and learn about CASA and CAPstone. People are less hurried compared to the breakfast when they needed to rush off to work.

The key component of the event is educating people about the work that CASA and CAPstone do, she said.

"One of the big things about our fundraiser is getting information out there, whether it's what to look for regarding child abuse, how to report, how to become a volunteer for CASA, and all that would entail."

The Light of Hope is the largest fundraiser of the year for both organizations. Asked if they have set a goal for the event, Shambaugh said, "We usually talk about it being nice if we could reach that $40,000 to $50,000 goal. We split (funds raised) evenly between both organizations. On average, we probably take away $17,000-$18,000 (for each.) We'd like to hit $20,000 this year."

This year, Light of Hope organizers have opted to highlight a local speaker, Lori Rodriquez-Fletcher, a licensed independent clinical social worker at Options in Psychology.

She has offices in Scottsbluff, Alliance and Sidney.

"She sees a lot of our kids," Shambaugh said. "She is going to talk about the mental health of our kids and what they're seeing in the mental health field."

Mental health therapists regularly report that children today are struggling, particularly after the pandemic. Shambaugh said that mental health therapists are seeing children not returning to school or higher reports of truancy. In addition, as children experience more mental health needs, the area and the field is experiencing a shortage of mental health providers.

Rodriguez-Fletcher's presentation will be of interest to parents, grandparents "or anyone who cares about kids," Shambaugh said.

Katy Reichert, a local guardian ad litem, will also speak about her experiences working with children in the system. A guardian ad litem is an attorney appointed by the court in child abuse and neglect cases to represent a child's best interests.

Cassie Clymer, CASA's newest executive director, will experience her first Light of Hope breakfast as director and is among those speaking. Shambaugh will speak as well, providing information about CAPstone. Both organizations are experiencing caseloads that are comparable to most years, already on trend or exceeding previous years.

Like other Light of Hope events, team captains are recruiting people to attend who may be interested in the work of CASA, CAPstone and volunteering. However, anyone from the public is invited to attend. Hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar will be offered.

People are asked to reach out in advance to CAPstone to sign up to attend. You can call CAPstone, 308-632-7274, or email director@capstonenebraska.com

If unable to attend, but wishing to donate to the organizations, people can send their donation to CAPstone, 900 P St., Gering, NE 69341 and designate Light of Hope on the check.