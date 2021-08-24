Light of Hope will fundraise for CASA, CAPstone

ABOUT CASA

CASA is an organization that pairs court-appointed special advocates with children who are seen in the court system, Kelcie McBride, director of CASA said.

“We train a group of volunteers to advocate for kiddos in the county court system impacted by abuse and neglect,” she said. “Our volunteers undergo about 20 hours of training. It’s a big task and we want our volunteers to feel supported and prepared for that role.”

CASA volunteers visit with the children they are assigned about once a month, as well as talking to parents, foster parents, daycare providers, teachers and others to help in determining the best interests of a child whose case is in the system. McBride estimated the volunteer time is about six to 10 hours a month “to make a difference in z child’s life.”

Each year, CASA serve about 32 to 37 percent of the cases that come into the Scotts Bluff County system each year. This year, CASA leaders have aimed to serve 40% of children.

“Our goal this year to serve 40% is kind of ambitious, but I just felt that it’s so necessary to set those ambitious goals to help these kiddos because they need someone to be that voice for them.”