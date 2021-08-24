Light of Hope will fundraise for CASA, CAPstone

CASA of Scotts Bluff County and CAPStone will come together Sept. 2 to raise funds to support efforts to help abused and neglected children.
The Light of Hope fundraiser is in its 13th year, started in 2008 after a local woman, Katie Camacho, discussed the fundraising idea after seeing similar events in Colorado.
The original event was a breakfast fundraiser, with people asked to invite guests who enjoyed breakfast while hearing from speakers about CASA and CAPStone and the work that they do.
Two years ago, the Light of Hope event transitioned to a business-after-hours event, partnering with the Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce. Laura Schroff, author of “An Invisible Thread,” spoke at the event and it was a success.
Unfortunately, in 2020, an in-person event was not held, but a “no-show” event was.
“A little perspective, the valley is so good about supporting everything, but especially CAPstone and CASA,” Monica Shambaugh, director of CAPstone, said. “Usually about every year, we both take away about $17,000, and that’s been consistent.
“Well, last year, when we did the no-show event, people were even nicer and they gave enough that we booth took $20,000 from our no-show event.”
This year, she said, the organizations leaders are “excited to see people” and are hopeful that a planned business-after-hours event will go off without a hitch. The Light of Hope is planned for Sept. 2, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center.
During this year’s event, Nicole Abbott, who was selected by the Nebraska CASA Association as its CASA Champion for the 2021 and was recently selected as Miss Nebraska U.S. International and competed at Miss U.S. International. Abbott was in foster care most of her life and experienced multiple placements in foster care. Today, she is a junior at Bellevue University and serves as a spokesperson for CASA of Douglas County.
ABOUT CAPstone
The CAPstone advocacy center, located in Gering, is one of seven child advocacy centers in the state of Nebraska, Monica Shambaugh, director of CAPstone, explained. CAPstone offers services in the 11 counties of the Panhandle, with its main office in Gering and satellite offices in Sidney, Alliance, and Chadron. The advocacy center provides forensic interviewers to assist in police investigations of child abuse, sexual assault, neglect, domestic violence and other dangers to children in the home.
“We see young people who have alleged either physical abuse, sexual abuse, they are witness to a violent crime, they’ve been recovered in a drug-endangered environment or they’ve been recovered in a kidnapping,” Shambaugh said, detailing some types of cases in which CAPstone may be involved. “By state law, any of those things that a child has endured, (the child) has to be seen by a forensic interviewer at our center.”
Interviews take place in a child-friendly environment. In addition, CAPstone is able to provide additional services, such as counseling, aid to non-offending caregivers and others that assist in an investigation or after an investigation.
In 2019, CAPstone exceeded 500 interviews for the first time, ending the year with 540 interviews of children being done. The agency started 2019 with high numbers, but when schools closed in mid-March 2020, Shambaugh said, a significant drop in cases occurred. Shambaugh theorizes that mandatory reporters, such as teachers, were no longer involved in seeing children daily so some cases went unreported, not only locally, but across the state. Even so, CAPstone interviewed 474 children in 2020. As of June, CAPstone had exceeded 300 interviews and is anticipating exceeding 500 interviews by the end of the year.
About 60% of the cases that CAPstone sees are sexual abuse investigations, but saw an increase in domestic violence cases in 2020.
“Part of that is because we had county attorneys who said, ‘Listen, domestic violence isn’t just a one-time thing,” Shambaugh said. “We want those kids interviewed to find out what’s been going on in that household.”
Shambaugh said an increase in cases involving Internet sex crimes involving minors has also been seen and urged parents of children to pay attention to any kind of device, from a phone to a laptop, which a child has access to.
ABOUT CASA
CASA is an organization that pairs court-appointed special advocates with children who are seen in the court system, Kelcie McBride, director of CASA said.
“We train a group of volunteers to advocate for kiddos in the county court system impacted by abuse and neglect,” she said. “Our volunteers undergo about 20 hours of training. It’s a big task and we want our volunteers to feel supported and prepared for that role.”
CASA volunteers visit with the children they are assigned about once a month, as well as talking to parents, foster parents, daycare providers, teachers and others to help in determining the best interests of a child whose case is in the system. McBride estimated the volunteer time is about six to 10 hours a month “to make a difference in z child’s life.”
Each year, CASA serve about 32 to 37 percent of the cases that come into the Scotts Bluff County system each year. This year, CASA leaders have aimed to serve 40% of children.
“Our goal this year to serve 40% is kind of ambitious, but I just felt that it’s so necessary to set those ambitious goals to help these kiddos because they need someone to be that voice for them.”
With the pandemic impacting 2020 and professionals specializing in child abuse investigations noting a decrease in case reporting, McBride said the organization’s volunteers served 56 children compared to 72 the year before. However, she said, she saw an increase in severity of some of the cases reported to law enforcement.
Currently 30 volunteers are providing services, but the organization is always in need of more volunteers. She said that men are a particular need, with only a handful of the volunteers being men. It’s important for some of the young boys paired with an advocate to have a positive male role model in their lives.
CASA will be holding a training for new volunteers sometime in September. Some have already indicated a desire to volunteer for the organization and it’s also hoped that more will step forward after the Light of Hope.
For more information about the Light of Hope, visit its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LightofHopeCASACAPstone. If unable to attend the event or wanting to be a sponsor in advance, you can also visit the CASA of Scotts Bluff County website, https://www.facebook.com/LightofHopeCASACAPstone and under the “Light of Hope Sponsors,” you can donate by selecting “payment.”