In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, the Star-Herald is featuring teacher profiles. Today’s profile is in partnership with Gering Public Schools.

Gering High School special education teacher Renee Malm took a nontraditional path to become an educator, recognizing her desire to do so years after her own high school graduation.

“Right out of high school I took one semester of classes at (Western Nebraska Community College). I was just anxious to get into the workforce, so I started working and never completed my degree,” Malm said. “I went back little by little, and by 2015 I completed my associate at WNCC, went full time at Chadron and graduated in 2018.”

One of the jobs Malm worked during her time in other fields was at the Scottsbluff Youth Shelter.

“I’ve always liked working with young people, that has never changed,” she said. “It’s something I’ve always enjoyed and felt that I was able to do in a positive way.”

When working with students, Malm focuses on helping them see the tremendous value of education and the impact it can have on their lives and their future.

“When I work with young people, I always try to help them see how important education is. Everybody has their way of doing that, either for children or other teachers, but just to try and get them excited about it and help them see that with education they can go many places.”

Malm strives to show her students that learning is something that belongs only to a few people with extraordinary abilities, but rather that every person should feel empowered to pursue it, no matter where that journey begins.

“Wherever you are, you can start and move forward,” she said.

Malm teaches resource math and English classes and assists students who are having difficulty with those subjects. She said she can relate to the hopelessness that some people feel when a concept isn’t clicking. Helping students break through such a block makes for some memorable moments.

“I struggled in math when I was in junior high and high school,” she said. “You’ll pretty often hear kids say, ‘I hate math, I can’t do it.’ And in the moments when we’re working together and they get it … that’s the best feeling, because I’m truly doing what I like to do.”

That lightbulb moment is why Malm loves teaching.

“You can see it in their eyes when they understand what we’re doing, and they get excited, and that’s the best thing about it,” Malm said.

Despite the week’s focus on showing appreciation for teachers, Malm couldn’t help but extend her own appreciation to the Gering school district for the support and encouragement it offers to teachers like her.

“I really enjoy working for Gering Public Schools. I think the leadership is outstanding, and I appreciate the opportunity to be here,” Malm said.

Stay tuned throughout the week for more stories about the teachers who make Scottsbluff and Gering schools an excellent destination for students.