'Lightyear' to show at Midwest SkyView Drive-In June 23-26

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In will show "Lightyear" this weekend, June 23-26 at 9 p.m.

The film is rated PG and has a run time of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

"Lightyear" follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo and Darby, and robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army that are never far behind.

The gates open at 7:30 p.m. The first 10 people on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will receive a free medium popcorn, courtesy of Allo Fiber.

Tickets are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Non-member tickets are $7. There is no car load pricing.

Tickets are available for pre-purchase online at midwesttheater.com.

